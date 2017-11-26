A 51-year-old man faces a murder charge after a bloodied body was discovered next to railroad tracks Saturday in Lake Worth.

George C. Livingston is being held at Palm beach County jail without bond for second degree murder.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and Palm Beach Fire Rescue received a 911 call early Saturday morning a person covered in blood was lying next to the railroad tracks, according to WPTV

Authorities found a three-foot sword near the body with injuries consistent with a violent attack.



