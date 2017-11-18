Police: Man Stabbed to Death in Northwest Miami-Dade

A man was stabbed to death near an apartment complex in Fontainebleau.

A South Florida man was stabbed to death in the Fontainebleau community in Northwest Miami-Dade and now police are on the hunt for his killer.

Miami-Dade homicide detectives were called to the scene at about 1 a.m. Saturday morning near Fontainebleau Blvd. and Northwest 107th Avenue.

Police found the victim’s body with several stab wounds in the back yard of an apartment complex.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Police continue to investigate so they can find clues about the killer.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.