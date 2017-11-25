Man's Body Found Floating in Miami Gardens Canal: Police - NBC 6 South Florida
OLY-MIAMI

Man's Body Found Floating in Miami Gardens Canal: Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A man's body was found floating in a Miami Gardens canal early Saturday morning.

    (Published 21 minutes ago)

    A man's body was recovered Saturday morning after a vehicle was found submerged in a Miami Gardens canal, police say.

    According to Miami Gardens spokesperson Karen Clarke, police received reports around 3:36 a.m. of a large splash in the canal located along 15th Avenue and Northwest 155th Street.

    Upon their arrival, police discovered a car in the canal and recovered the body of an adult man floating in the canal, police say. Rescue crews attempted life saving measures and transported the body to a local hospital where he later died.

    Authorities have not released the man's identity. The investigation is ongoing.


    Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

     

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices