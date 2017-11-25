Man's Body Found Floating in Miami Gardens Canal: Police

A man's body was recovered Saturday morning after a vehicle was found submerged in a Miami Gardens canal, police say.

According to Miami Gardens spokesperson Karen Clarke, police received reports around 3:36 a.m. of a large splash in the canal located along 15th Avenue and Northwest 155th Street.

Upon their arrival, police discovered a car in the canal and recovered the body of an adult man floating in the canal, police say. Rescue crews attempted life saving measures and transported the body to a local hospital where he later died.

Authorities have not released the man's identity. The investigation is ongoing.



