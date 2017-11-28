If you thought mermaids were only real in movies and treasured storybooks, think again.

The mythical creatures swim, dance, somersault and spin at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park in Spring Hill, Fla., visible in an underwater auditorium that seats 400 people. In advance of the holiday season, the park will be holding its annual “Winter Waterland” celebration, featuring a “mermaid” holiday performance, light show and of course, Santa Claus.

“Winter Waterland” is the park’s main holiday event, a spokesperson said. The event is scheduled to run from 7 to 11 p.m. on Dec.8-9 and Dec.15-16.

Each year, the “Winter Waterland” has a different theme. This year, the theme will be “The Weeki Wachee Polar Express.” Last year, the mermaids performed “A Mermaid Grinchmas” in the submerged theater.

Weeki Wachee Springs State Park has been a major Florida attraction since 1947. In addition to the popular mermaid show – which traditionally plays “The Little Mermaid” by Hans Christian Andersen – the park offers kayak rentals, a river boat cruise and a spring-fed waterpark called Buccaneer Bay. The roadside spring is one of “Florida’s most unique roadside attractions,” the website says.

The park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., according to the website. Admission into the “Winter Waterland” event is $8 for adults, $5 for kids 6-12 and free for kids 5 and under.

The park is located in Spring Hill, north of Tampa and west of Orlando. The address is 6131 Commercial Way, Spring Hill, FL 34606.

