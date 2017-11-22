The Miami Dade County Association of Chiefs of Police on Wednesday held a Thanksgiving meal giveaway for veterans at Marlins Park.

The MDCACP has hosted the event, which helps provide homeless veterans with a meal, since 2013.

"Chiefs from all over the county come out and they serve the veterans," Miami Beach Cpt. David De La Espriella, the MDCACP's treasurer, said. "I think it was said earlier the word homeless and veterans, those two words should never be put together. So this is something that we do to try to alleviate that stresser in that community."

Miami Dade College is also involved in the effort to help veterans along with the police departments.

"I think it's amazing what the police department is doing to give back to the veterans," Carlos Jiron, a United States Marine Corps veteran, said. "In contrast to the Vietnam era when the veterans were really coming back to a negative salute from the community, it's a complete black and white and it's really nice."