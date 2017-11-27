Miami Dubbed One of America's Most Sinful Cities

The Sunshine State is well represented on this year's list of the most sinful cities, with Miami coming in No. 3.

The list, compiled by personal-finance website WalletHub, has three Florida cities in the top 10, with Orlando at No. 2 and Tampa at No. 9. Las Vegas of course came in at No. 1.

WalletHub said they compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on seven sinful behaviors: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.

Miami ranked especially high in jealousy (No. 5), as well as lust and vanity (both No. 7). Among the factors affecting the jealousy ranking were thefts per capita and identity theft complaints. Lust rankings took into account potential cheaters, adult entertainment establishments per capita and most active Tinder users.

The vanity ranking looked at beauty and tanning salons per capita and the Google search interest index for "top 5 plastic surgeries."

Miamians looking to be less sinful should probably head north to Port St. Lucie, which was among the least sinful cities at No. 178.