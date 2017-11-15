Ahead of the holidays, the University of Miami football team is giving back to those in need within the community. NBC 6's Erika Glover reports.

Fresh off a huge win over a hated rival, the Miami Hurricanes continued their move up the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night.

The ‘Canes moved up four spots to No. 3 in the latest list, putting them in prime position to be one of the four teams selected should they win their remaining three games – their home finale Saturday against Virginia, Nov. 24th at Pittsburgh and the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 2nd against Clemson.

Alabama is ranked No. 1 this week, while those same Clemson Tigers are No. 2 and Oklahoma came in ranked at No. 4. Miami made the move after a smothering 41-8 victory over Notre Dame, who previously had been ranked No. 3 in the playoff rankings.

It’s the first time the Hurricanes have been ranked in the top four since the system started in the 2014 season and the first time a team from the state of Florida has been ranked that high since Florida State made the inaugural playoff group.

If the current rankings stay the same – which is unlikely since Miami and Clemson will meet – the Hurricanes would play in the Rose Bowl on January 1st, the site of their fifth national title win during the 2001 season. A win in that game would send Miami to the playoff title game the following week in Atlanta.