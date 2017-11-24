The Miami Hurricanes were defeated on Friday by the Pittsburgh Panthers, snapping the hope for a perfect 'Canes season and ending the team's 15-game win streak.
The Panthers beat the 'Canes 24-14.
The Miami Hurricanes hit the road and were in a good spot to make the College Football Playoffs. It is unclear what the loss will do to the team's post-season hopes.
Last week, the ‘Canes proved themselves once again, coming off a historic victory against Notre Dame, to plenty across the country when they came back twice from a double-digit deficit to defeat Virginia and get to 10-0 for the first time since the 2002 season.
Miami was rewarded with moving up to the No. 2 spot in this week’s College Football Playoff poll – something that might help them whether they win or lose next week’s ACC title game.
Jason Parker contributed to this report.