The Miami Hurricanes take the field during a game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Hard Rock Stadium on November 11, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Hurricanes were defeated on Friday by the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Miami Hurricanes were defeated on Friday by the Pittsburgh Panthers, snapping the hope for a perfect 'Canes season and ending the team's 15-game win streak.

The Panthers beat the 'Canes 24-14.

The Miami Hurricanes hit the road and were in a good spot to make the College Football Playoffs. It is unclear what the loss will do to the team's post-season hopes.

Last week, the ‘Canes proved themselves once again, coming off a historic victory against Notre Dame, to plenty across the country when they came back twice from a double-digit deficit to defeat Virginia and get to 10-0 for the first time since the 2002 season.

Miami was rewarded with moving up to the No. 2 spot in this week’s College Football Playoff poll – something that might help them whether they win or lose next week’s ACC title game.

Jason Parker contributed to this report.