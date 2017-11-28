Orlando Chang appears in bond court to face charges of possession of sexual performance by a child.

A Miami man who was purchasing a new phone was arrested after the store employee who was transferring data from the man's old phone allegedly found child pornography images.

Orlando Chang, 55, was arrested Monday on 11 counts of possession of sexual performance by a child, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Chang went to the Metro PCS store at 262 Miracle Mile in Coral Gables to buy a new phone in June, and while he was there he asked an employee to transfer data from his old phone onto the new one.

The employee saw what appeared to be pornographic images of a young girl on the old phone, and called police, the affidavit said. Officers responded and saw the images of girl who appeared to be 7 to 9 years old, the affidavit said.

The U.S, Secret Service examined the phone and found multiple child pornography images, the affidavit said.

Chang told investigators that the images were sent to him by the child's mother, the affidavit said. Police said they are still investigating that claim.

Chang made his first appearance in court Tuesday, where he was ordered held on $77,000 bond. He was also appointed a public defender.