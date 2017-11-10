A woman accused of burning her child's hand on a stove was scolded by a judge. NBC 6's Claudia DoCampo reports.

A Miami mom was arrested after police say she burned her young son's hand with a hot stove as punishment.

Miriam Rebolledo, 29, was arrested Thursday on a charge of aggravated child abuse, an arrest report said.

According to the report, Rebolledo put the 6-year-old boy's hand on the stove on Wednesday to punish him for hitting other students at school.

Rebolledo told officers she has repeatedly tried to correct the boy's behavior using other methods of punishment, but nothing worked, the report said.

Miriam Rebolledo Appears in Bond Court

Miriam Rebolledo appears in bond court. (Published Friday, Nov. 10, 2017)

"The defendant stated she could not take it anymore, and had to use a more extreme form of punishment to teach the child a lesson," the report said.

Rebolledo was being held on $7,500 bond Friday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

During her appearance in bond court Friday, Rebolledo, who is from Colombia, was admonished by Judge Ariana Fajardo Orshan.

"Maybe in Colombia it’s okay to take a child’s put their burning hand on the stove," Orshan said, "In the United States it’s not, that’s not proper parenting. That is never a proper way to discipline a child."

