A view of artwork during the Art Basel Miami Beach Vernissage at the Miami Beach Convention Center on December 1, 2016, in Miami Beach, Fla.

The Miami Police Department said the move to close down NW 22nd Street through 29th Street in Wynwood during Art Basel is not related to a terrorist threat.

The police department said the closures are part of normal protocol related to major events the city hosts, such as the Ultra Music Festival. A police spokesperson stressed there were no known threats.

"The Miami Police Department has received no credible threats related to the Art Basel Events taking place in the Wynwood area December 8-10. Our agency constantly reviews incidents from around the globe to ensure that we are taking every possible measure to keep Miami's residents and visitors safe," Miami Police Chief Rodolfo Llanes said in a statement. "While we have no cause for concern specific to Art Basel, we always encourage our citizens to remain vigilant and contact police whenever they observe unusual behavior."



The clarification from police follows reports from Miami Today and Miami New Times indicating a terror threat was the cause of the closures.