Police, friends and family of Jeason Navas are searching for the driver who struck him, leaving him for dead.

Police, friends and family of 34-year-old Jeason Navas are searching for the driver who allegedly struck him at a North Miami Beach intersection, leaving him for dead.

The incident allegedly occurred Wednesday morning at the intersection of 163rd Street and 18th Avenue. Police they received the call around 2:36 a.m.

The victim's wife Andrea Martinez tells NBC 6 Navas is at Aventura Hospital where he is undergoing his fourth surgery since the incident.

Martinez says Navas suffered multiple fractures and broken bones on the left side of his body and will also need skin grafts. It will take 4 months for him to walk again, according to Martinez.