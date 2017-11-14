Museum of Ice Cream To Open In Miami Beach in December

Pools filled with sprinkles. Rooms drenched in swirling, pastel colors. Sculptures dedicated to gummy bears and frozen ice cream treats.

It sounds like something out of a Roald Dahl novel, but the Museum of Ice Cream is a very real place – and it’s coming to Miami Beach on Dec. 13.

Described as an “Instagram playground,” the attraction doesn’t fit the traditional definition of “museum.” Rather than delving into the history of ice cream, the museum strives to “design environments that bring people together and provoke imagination,” according to the website.

Miami Beach is the museum’s fourth location. The exhibit opened its first location in New York last summer and expanded to Los Angeles and San Francisco in 2017.

The Miami location – which will be situated in the Faena District at 3400 Collins Ave. – will offer guests in-house treats and “delectable tastings.”

Presale tickets are available for American Express Platinum Card Members on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 11 a.m. All American Express card members can purchase tickets on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 11 a.m.

Preview tickets during Art Basel week in Miami are on sale on Nov. 14, starting at 11 a.m. Those limited-edition tickets cost $98.

Tickets are open to the general public on Friday, Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. and can be purchased online. They cost $38 per person. Children under three years old do not need a ticket, according to the website.