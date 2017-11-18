NASCAR Driver Joey Gase Meets Donor Family, Kidney Recipient

When Joey Gase revs his engine in the Homestead Miami Speedway this Sunday, the hood of his car will look slightly different from other NASCAR drivers’.

A Donate Life Florida logo will be emblazoned on the hood of the #52 vehicle, along with photos of two South Florida donor heroes: Abbey Conner and Gus Stavrakis. The tribute to the donors and the Donate Life organization reflects a deep passion of Gase’s, who became an ambassador of Donate Life when his late mother became an organ, eye and tissue donor in 2011.

On Saturday, Gase facilitated a first-time meeting between Gus’ mom, Mary Hawks, and Gus’ kidney recipient, Taquana Jackson. Gus, who passed away at 25, saved two lives and helped others through tissue and cornea donation, according to a news release.

Taquana is 24 and now has another chance at life, because of Gus’ donation.

Abbey Conner, who died in early 2017, saved four people with her organ donations. Her dad, Bill Conner, rode his bike for more than 2,000 miles to raise awareness for organ donation and to meet his daughter’s heart recipient. In an emotional meeting, he was able to hear her heartbeat one more time.

The meeting between Gus’ family and Taquana occurred at 10 a.m. on Saturday.