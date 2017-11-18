NBC 6's Chris Fischer spoke with Martin Truex Jr., one of the four drivers who will be competing for the Monster Energy Series title this Sunday.

While South Florida and NASCAR aren’t two things that are commonly associated with one another – as Homestead Miami Speedway has been the site of an annual race only since 1999 – the area has more of a history than you might think.

From the Allison family, including legendary drivers Bobby and Donnie who grew up racing across Miami-Dade County before making it big on the NASCAR circuit, to the drivers that made the Hialeah Speedway a destination, South Florida has a rich history when it comes to stock car racing.

Sunday, when the Monster Energy Series will crown their champion for the 16th straight time in Homestead, a total of seven crew members with South Florida ties will be looking to help their team to a win – with two looking to help bring home a championship.

Fort Lauderdale native Allen Mincey is a mechanic for the No. 4 driven by Kevin Harvick looking for their second title while Hialeah native and Miami Lakes High graduate Joey Meier will be a spotter for the No. 2 car Driven by Brad Keslowski, also looking for their second crown.

Matt Tyrell, a graduate of South Plantation High School, will work as the gas man for the No. 77 car while Justin Bosch, a Redland native Southwest Miami High grad, has spent 10 years driving the transport truck for the No. 22 car.

Two former Miami Dolphins have moved over to racing, as Nate Bolling (who spent time in training camp in 2004) works as a jackman for the No. 11 car while Shannon Myers, who was the final draft pick of legendary coach Don Shula in 1995, switched from wide receiver to rear tire changer for the No. 21 car.

Another rear tire changer for the No. 6 car, Justin Fiedler, is a graduate of the University of Miami. You can see all their drivers when they take the green flag at the Ford EcoBoost 400 this Sunday right here on NBC 6.