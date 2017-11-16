NBC 6 Weekend Guide: Books, Biden, Football and Holiday Fun

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will crown a champion this weekend at the Homestead Miami Speedway. Roxanne Vargas spoke with Omar Amador about what fans can expect this weekend at the track.

While some in South Florida have already turned their attention to the Thanksgiving holiday next weekend, there are plenty of events this weekend that will keep everyone busy and loving live in the 305 and 954.

Whether it’s sports, music, theater or books that interest you, there is something for everyone across the area in this weekend’s guide.

Friday

Miami Book Fair (Started Monday, runs through Sunday)

One of the biggest events in the area continues throughout the weekend, with guest speakers, authors and events for all ages. Events take place across the city, so click on this link for more information.

Marc Anthony (AmericanAirlines Arena Friday and Saturday 8 p.m.)

One of the biggest names in Latin music will be holding two shows this weekend, both in a circular state inside the home of the Miami Heat to give fans a chance to experience more of an intimate feel. For information on tickets, click here.

Hollywood Tree Lighting Ceremony (Hollywood Arts Park, 1 N. Young Circle at 7 p.m.)

The annual event, running along with the normal Funtastic Friday, will include a visit from Santa Claus as well as a showing of Disney’s “Frozen” following the ceremony. Admission is free.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Performances all weekend at Area Stage Company, 1560 S. Dixie Highway in Coral Gables)

You loved it as a child – now, the classic tale that has stood the test of time for over 60 years continues with a performance for everyone with two shows on Saturday and one on Sunday. For tickets, click this link.

Craftsman Truck Series Ford EcoBoost 200 (Homestead-Miami Speedway at 8 p.m.)

Ford Championship Weekend returns to South Florida with the first of three races as each NASCAR series crowns their champions for the 2017 season. For tickets and information on all events, click here.

Saturday

Miami Hurricanes vs. Virginia Cavaliers (Hard Rock Stadium 12 p.m.)

Fresh off their huge win last week against Notre Dame, the now third ranked ‘Canes finish up their home schedule against the 6-4 Cavaliers. Miami has already secured a berth in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 2nd. For ticket information, click here.

Former Vice President Joe Biden (Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd. at 7 p.m.)

In association with the Miami Book Fair, Biden comes to town following the release of his book "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship and Purpose”, detailing the time following the death of his son while speaking on his career in politics. For ticket information, click here.

David Allen Grier (Casino at Dania Beach, 301 E. Dania Beach Blvd. at 8 p.m.)

One of the top comedians of the last quarter century, Grier has made people laugh with his roles on “In Living Color” and the former NBC hit “The Carmichael Show.” For ticket information, click here.

Xfinity Series Ford EcoBoost 300 (Homestead-Miami Speedway at 2:30 p.m.)

It’s down to the final four in NASCAR’s second circuit, as a champion will be crowned yet again in South Florida.

Sunday

Miami Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Hard Rock Stadium at 1 p.m.)

The Fins return home opening to turn around their recent losing streak as they face their cross-state foes in a make-up game after this meeting, scheduled to open the season, was postponed due to Hurricane Irma. For ticket information, click here.

Monster Energy Series Ford EcoBoost 400 (Homestead Miami Speedway at 3 p.m.)

Ford Championship Weekend concludes with the top circuit crowning their champion yet again in South Florida. Martin Truex Jr. looks to win his first NASCAR championship while Kyle Busch, Brad Keslowski and Kevin Harvick look to add to their resume.