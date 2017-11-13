NBC 6 Anchor Trina Robinson is in Key West, where Fantasy Fest festivities are about to begin, despite Hurricane Irma's impact.

Those in need of financial aid after Hurricane Irma will get another chance to sign up with the Federal Emergency Management Agency this week as two more information centers will open in Miami-Dade County.

Both centers will be open from Monday until Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, at the following locations:

Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex (3000 N.W. 199th St., Miami Gardens)

Shenandoah Park (1800 S.W. 21st Ave., Miami)

Residents who suffered damage during the September 10th storm that cross the Middle Keys but caused damage to large areas of South Florida can register for assistance or update their information. You can also register online at this link or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

The centers come just one week after the Food for Florida events that brought massive crowds over a three day period to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and the BB&T Center in Sunrise. Those events were a combined effort from the Florida Department of Children and Families and the Department of Agriculture.

Also Monday, the state announced an extension in the deadline for residents to file Requests for Public Assistance with FEMA until Tuesday, Nov. 21st. Officials are advising all that are applying to have their information submitted to this website by this Friday to ensure it is processed.