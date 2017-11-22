Broward County Animal Care and Saving Sage Animal Rescue were called to Canine Design on Southwest 81st Avenue to rescue eight dogs, a cat and 28 hedgehogs that were living in deplorable conditions.

Dozens of animals were rescued from a North Lauderdale pet groomer's shop Wednesday after the owner who was allegedly evicted from the business left them behind.

Volunteers said they received an anonymous call that the building had no power and no air conditioning.

"They were obviously not in the best conditions because it is very hot in there. There's no A/C and all the dogs were panting," said the Saving Sage volunteer.

Broward Animal Care officials said they tried to contact the owner, but he was a no show. So that's when officers had to go in and help rescue the animals.

"They were all dirty. All of the dogs that came out of there. Inside you couldn't smell anything. The officers were describing they were using masks because the ammonia smell was so bad because of the feces and urine," the volunteer said.

On the window of the business was an eviction notice dated Nov. 17. Neighboring business owners said they rarely see the owner and that the conditions at the shop have been going on for a while.

"It's very bad, I can't breathe, I can't stay here," said Jeff Bourdeaux. "We have to spray here every second, every few minutes we gotta spray. And some customers come and they leave. They don't want to stay here because it's too stank."

Bourdeaux said he has called police and the county four times in the past month because of the stench.