What to Know Officers arrested 26-year-old Ambar Pacheco and charged her with one count of aggravated battery on a pregnant woman.

Pacheco told officers that the victim’s boyfriend had kicked her sister in the face, saying that she “beat the (expletive) out of her."

A North Miami Beach Police officer is behind bars after she allegedly kicked a woman who was eight months pregnant, causing the victim to be transported to the hospital for an emergency delivery.

Officers arrested 26-year-old Ambar Pacheco Wednesday and charged her with one count of aggravated battery on a pregnant woman. Pacheco was off-duty and not in uniform when the alleged incident happened.

An arrest report stated that Miami Beach officers arrived at the scene near Espanola Way and Washington Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday after the victim said Pacheco had struck her in the stomach.

Pacheco told officers that the victim’s boyfriend had kicked her sister in the face, saying that she “saw red and beat the (expletive) out of her," later saying that she didn't know who she kicked.

Miami Beach Cop Accused of Kicking Pregnant Woman

Officials with the North Miami Beach Police Department said Pacheco has been relieved of duty pending an internal investigation. A determination on whether she will be on paid leave will be decided after the State Attorney's office announces if charges will be filed.

Miami Beach Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said the victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she delivered a healthy baby.

Pacheco has been with the department for about a year, officials said.