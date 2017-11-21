RAW: video released by Sao Paulo State Police shows Sgt. Rafael Souza shooting at armed robbery suspects in a store in Brazil.

An off-duty military police officer fatally shot two robbers while holding a baby in a store in Brazil in an incident that was caught on camera.

Sgt. Rafael Souza, of the 49th Metropolitan Battalion, was in the store with his wife and young son when the robbery suspects entered the store Saturday, Brazilian newspaper Estadao reported.

Surveillance video from the store shows Souza, baby in arm, running through the store with a handgun and firing multiple shots at the suspects. At one point, he hands the baby off to his wife, the video released by Sao Paulo State Police shows.

Both of the suspects were killed at the scene.

