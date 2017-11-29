Overnight, Morning Rains Bring Floods to Broward Cities

NBC 6's Steve Litz and Angie Lassman recap the wet weather that caused flooding in several areas of Broward County following the heavy downpours.

Several cities in Broward County are drying out after torrential storms in the overnight hours into Wednesday morning left some areas to deal with flooding.

Tamarac received the most rain with four inches falling by noon, while Lauderhill had close to three inches and several streets became flooded, including a stretch of NW 50th Street between University Drive and Pine Island Road and closing West Wind Park off NW 82nd Avenue.

Rain remains in the forecast for the rest of Wednesday, with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, before that percentage drops for the rest of the week.