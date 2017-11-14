Palm Beach County's 1st Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens

Palm Beach County's first medical marijuana dispensary opened to the public in Lake Worth Tuesday.

The facility, Knox Medical, already has locations in Gainesville, Tallahassee, Jacksonville and Orlando, WPTV reported.

Florida voters passed a constitutional amendment on medical marijuana last year. Knox Medical CEO Jose Hidalgo said medical marijuana is necessary for people with debilitating illnesses like cancer and ALS.

About 200 patients in the area are already customers of Knox. Hidalgo says their average age is 58.

