Pedestrian in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Car: Police

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Little Havana early Saturday, police say.

RAW VIDEO: Pedestrian Struck by Car in Little Havana

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Little Havana early Saturday, police say.

The pedestrian was struck by the vehicle in the area of Southwest 22nd Avenue and 4th Street in Little Havana.

According to the Miami Police spokesperson Kenia Fallat, the pedestrian was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates as more information is made available.