Pedestrian in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Car: Police - NBC 6 South Florida
OLY-MIAMI

Pedestrian in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Car: Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Little Havana early Saturday, police say.

    (Published Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017)

    A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Little Havana early Saturday, police say.

    The pedestrian was struck by the vehicle in the area of Southwest 22nd Avenue and 4th Street in Little Havana.

    According to the Miami Police spokesperson Kenia Fallat, the pedestrian was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

    Check back with NBC 6 for updates as more information is made available.

    Published at 12:48 PM EST on Nov 11, 2017 | Updated at 1:40 PM EST on Nov 11, 2017

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

     

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices