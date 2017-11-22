A physical therapist at a Hialeah clinic was arrested after police say he exposed himself to a patient and inappropriately touched her.

Jorge Andrez Aguayo, 46, was arrested Monday on three counts of battery, and one count of indecent exposure, according to an arrest report.

According to the report, back in September the victim was receiving physical therapy at Ceda Health Clinic in Hialeah, where Aguayo was a registered chiropractic assistant.

Aguayo told the victim her doctor had ordered a hand massage for her back pain, and to give her the massage she had to remove her bra and shirt and put on a medical gown, the report said.

"The victim found this strange, as in the past female therapists at this location only performed therapy on the victim with mechanical machines," the report said.

The woman said she was also never asked by a female therapist to remove any of her clothes, the report said.

As the victim was laying face up on the therapy bed, Aguayo placed his hands under her medical gown and started to massage her breast, the report said.

She asked him to stop but he said "Don't worry, I'm a professional and the doctor ordered this therapy for you," the report said.

At one point, Aguayo exposed himself and rubbed his genitals on her body, the report said. The woman said she felt embarrassed and didn't tell anyone at the time.

A few days later, she returned to clinic for therapy and the same thing happened and was witnessed by a female therapist, according to the report.

At her next appointment with her doctor she complained to the manager, saying something bad happened at the clinic but she felt uncomfortable talking about it, the report said.

Several days later, she returned to the clinic for therapy and the same thing happened, the report said. The woman grabbed her clothes, ran out of the room and told the manager.

Ceda Health released a statement Wednesday saying they had fired Aguayo.

"This facility and its ownership group have been providing quality health care to South Florida for 24 years, and this is the first time that an allegation of this nature has been made with regard to one of our employees," the statement read. "We take any patient complaint seriously, and have done so in this instance."