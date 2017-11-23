Police Arrest Two More in Florida Keys Fatal Stabbing

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said it has carried out two additional arrests in the fatal stabbing of Florida Keys resident Mathew Bonnett.

The armed robbery occurred on Friday on Stock Island's Laurel Avenue. Rory Hank Wilson, 49, was arrested shortly after the killing and Franklin Tyrone Tucker, 46, and John Travis Johnson, 39, were arrested on Wednesday.

Bonnett, 59, was the neighbor of Paula Belmonte, the victim of the robbery. Detectives said Bonnett attempted to help Belmonte during the robbery, but was stabbed to death.

Belmonte was also injured in the armed robbery.

"Investigations into the crimes revealed the three men planned the robbery after hearing there might be a large amount of cash at Belmonte’s home," the MCSO said in a statement. "During the course of the robbery, Belmonte’s neck was slashed. Tucker and Wilson fled the residence and encountered Bonnett on the stairs. They got into an altercation with him during which Bonnett was stabbed multiple times. He later died of his injuries."

Tips to Crime Stoppers were instrumental in the detectives' investigation, the MCSO said.

Tucker was charged with two counts of armed robbery, one count of felony murder, two counts of wearing a mask while committing a felony, three counts of aggravated battery and with tampering with a witness. Johnson was charged with two counts of robbery and with felony murder. Wilson faces murder and robbery charges.