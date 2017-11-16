Police Arrest Suspect After Chase in Northwest Miami-Dade

Police took a man into custody after a chase through Northwest Miami-Dade ended with a crash near an Opa-locka junkyard.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as police from several agencies converged on the area, where the suspected driver was taken into custody after climbing on the roof of a building inside.

Reports say the chase may have started with a stolen vehicle in Pembroke Pines, but officials have not released any information on the case or if the car that was at the scene, a red Honda CRV, was the one involved.