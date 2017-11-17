The former commander is suing after he was fired following the 2016 shooting of an unarmed caretaker who was with his autistic patient. (Published 41 minutes ago)

A commander with the North Miami Police Department place on leave after the 2016 shooting of a unarmed caregiver in the middle of a street is filing suit, demanding millions of dollars after he claims the city made him the scapegoat.

Emile Hollant, who met with the media Friday along with his attorney, is asking for $10 million after claiming the city violated his 14th amendment rights of equal protection, discriminated against him as a Haitian American and violated his whistle blower status in the case.

Hollant was the commander at the scene of the July 2016 shooting of Charles Kinsey, a behavioral therapist who was shot in the leg by police as he lay on the ground with his hands up next to his autistic patient. Police said they thought the patient had a gun, which was in fact a toy truck.

According to a memo, the firing of Hollant followed an Internal Affairs investigation that revealed he lied to detectives and about witnessing the shooting.