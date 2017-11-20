Miami-Dade Police are searching for clues in the stabbing death of Yader Montiel-Guillen in northwest Miami-Dade over the weekend.

The body of 24-year-old Yader Montiel-Guillen was discovered Saturday morning with multiple stab wounds just a few steps away from the tennis courts at the Park Lake Village complex in the Fontainebleau Community.

Homicide detectives spent hours combing the gruesome scene near 350 West Park Drive in search of evidence.

Now Yader’s relative is speaking out, hoping someone has answers. Angel Carballo says he’s in shock and explained in Spanish how Yader moved to Miami from Nicaragua four years ago, describing his loved one as a good and quiet person.

"If someone saw what happened please call police so this can be solved," Carballo said in Spanish.

A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone with info can call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.