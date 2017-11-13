Police Investigating Child Porn Suspects in South Florida

The NBC 6 Investigators sat down with police to see how they are tracking those in possession of child pornography in South Florida.

Police Cracking Down on Child Porn in South Florida

Since May, Hollywood Police along with the South Florida Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force have been investigating a man accused of uploading child pornography to Dropbox.

Christopher Reynoso, 23, is accused of having 180 images of children between the ages of two and 12 engaging in sex acts with adults.

Last month, the ICAC unit along with Miami-Dade Police arrested Sergio Castiblanco, 23. He’s accused of having images of children under the age of 7 engaging sex acts.

Both men entered not guilty pleas in initial court hearings.

The ICAC unit says it arrests about a dozen people a year on average.

But they realize the fight is much bigger.

“Maybe five years ago, we were getting maybe 30 cases a month,” said Miami-Dade Special Victims Detective Jeanette Azcuy. “Now sometimes we get 30 cases in one day! We see videos of infants, toddlers, five year olds, three year olds.”

“We pick a person and that’s where we’ll start our investigation,” she explained.

“We’ll download what that person downloaded.”

Plus, you’ll meet a woman who works in the phone sex industry who is now helping police when her callers cross the line into child pornography.