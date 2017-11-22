Police Make Arrest in Ollie the Pit Bull Animal Cruelty Case

The Hollywood Police Department said it has made an arrest in the animal cruelty case related to Ollie the pit bull, who died days after being found beaten, stabbed and stuffed in a suitcase.

"An arrest has been made in connection with the animal cruelty case that occurred on Tuesday, October 10," HPD said in a statement. "Brendan Evans, 31, is charged with Aggravated Animal Cruelty following an investigation into the incident that left a pit bull dead two days after he was found with multiple stab wounds and stuffed into a suitcase. DNA taken from the suitcase was linked to Evans."

Ollie's case drew national attention after a couple found the dog in the early hours of Oct. 10. He was rushed to a veterinarian but died days later.