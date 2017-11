Three suspects are wanted in relation to a home invasion in Miami Shores. They punched a teen, officials said. NBC 6's Michael Spears reports.

The Miami Shores Police Department said it is searching for three robbers who beat up a 13-year-old boy and put him in a closet during a home invasion on Thanksgiving.

Three men broke into the residence on Thursday after failing to break into another home.

The 13-year-old boy, Kristian, was punched in the face by one of the robbers before taking off with electronic equipment.

Police released surveillance video of the suspects taken from a neighboring home.