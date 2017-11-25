Pompano School Pays Tribute to FSU Student Found Dead After Party

Pompano Beach High School held a ceremony Saturday afternoon honoring Andrew Coffey, a graduate who was attending Florida State University before he was found dead following a party.

Coffey, 20, was a civil engineering major from Pompano Beach, pledging for the FSU chapter of Pi Kappa Phi. On Friday Nov. 3, Coffey attended an off-campus party and was found unresponsive hours later.

Police said there were indicators that alcohol may have been a factor, but authorities were waiting for the results of an autopsy before determining a cause of death.

Florida State University indefinitely suspended its fraternities and sororities after Coffey's death.