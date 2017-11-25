Pompano School Pays Tribute to FSU Student Found Dead After Party - NBC 6 South Florida
OLY-MIAMI

Pompano School Pays Tribute to FSU Student Found Dead After Party

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Pompano School Pays Tribute to FSU Student Found Dead After Party
    Andrew Coffey

    Pompano Beach High School held a ceremony Saturday afternoon honoring Andrew Coffey, a graduate who was attending Florida State University before he was found dead following a party.

    Coffey, 20, was a civil engineering major from Pompano Beach, pledging for the FSU chapter of Pi Kappa Phi. On Friday Nov. 3, Coffey attended an off-campus party and was found unresponsive hours later.

    Police said there were indicators that alcohol may have been a factor, but authorities were waiting for the results of an autopsy before determining a cause of death.

    Florida State University indefinitely suspended its fraternities and sororities after Coffey's death.

    Published 43 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

     

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices