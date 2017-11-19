Preview of The Week Ahead: 11/19 - 11/25

It’s Thanksgiving week and there’s still plenty happening in South Florida. Here’s a preview of The Week Ahead:

Miami Dolphins Pay it Forward: On Monday, the Miami Dolphins will team up with 50 non-profit organizations to deliver Thanksgiving meals to over 500 families in South Florida. The families will receive a full meal, including turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing and dessert.

President Trump to Visit Mar-A-Lago: South Florida will get a Presidential visit this week. President Trump and the rest of the first family will make their way to the Mar-A-Lago estate Tuesday. The plan is to spend the Thanksgiving Holiday in Palm Beach, before returning to Washington next weekend.

Turkey Giveaway in Hialeah: On Wednesday, the Voice of Love organization is giving away hundreds of Thanksgiving meals. The big event is called the Hialeah Turkey Giveaway and will be at Joe Sherron Park in Hialeah Gardens. The free food is on a first-come, first-served basis. There’s no need to sign up. The group says it wants to focus on giving year round, not just holidays.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Thursday is the big day! Before all your guests arrive and all the cooking begins, start your turkey day with the family by watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade on NBC 6. Charlie Brown, The Rockettes, Snoopy and of course, Santa Clause will make their way through New York City. All the fun begins at 9 a.m.

Volunteering on Thanksgiving: If you’d like to spend Thanksgiving Day by giving back, there are plenty of organizations in which you can lend a helping hand. Click here for a list of events.

Black Friday: When all the food is eaten and all the dishes are done, it’s time for Black Friday shopping. Mega malls like Sawgrass Mills and Dolphin Mall will open Thanksgiving morning at 10 a.m. They will remain open until midnight and then will re-open early Friday morning with rock bottom prices. Be sure to check with individual store websites to see what time they will be opening on Thursday and Friday.

