Preview of The Week Ahead: 11/26 - 12/2

It’s shaping up to be a busy week in South Florida. Here’s a preview of The Week Ahead:

Mother of “Baby Lollipops” to Go On Trial: More than 25 years after the crime, Ana Maria Cardona will go on trial for a third time on Monday for the death of her son, infamously known as Baby Lollipops. Last year, the Florida Supreme Court vacated Cardona’s murder conviction, citing improper comments made by a prosecutor in the closing arguments of her trial.

Cyber Monday: First comes Black Friday, then Small Business Saturday, and then Cyber Monday. Amazon, Ebay and even online versions of brick and mortar stores are offering deep discounts on a long list of their products. You can find a few tips and tricks to getting the best deals online by clicking here.

Cid Torrez to Go Before a Judge: Convicted killer Cid Torrez will go before a South Florida judge Tuesday, as lawyers work to determine if he’s mentally competent. Torrez was convicted of killing his wife, but has since made a series of bizarre statements before the judge, who has since ordered the hearing and pushed back his sentencing several times.

30 Rock Tree Lighting: On Wednesday, some of the biggest names will light up the 30 Rock Christmas tree at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. You can catch all the action beginning at 7 p.m. on NBC 6.

Voting for the Coconut Grove Playhouse: Thursday is an important day for one of South Florida’s oldest cultural institutions. Miami city commissioners will discuss the future of the Coconut Grove Playhouse. A group of local residents are pushing to keep the historic building intact and running, while several developers are pushing to demolish the inside and make way for new shops, restaurants and even a parking lot.

World AIDS Day: Friday is World AIDS Day. The internationally recognized movement aims to raise awareness, remove stigmas and remember those who have died from HIV AIDS. Organizers in Wilton Manors are planning a remembrance walk for Friday night, along with a vigil, for those who have fallen victim to the illness.

For more information on all of these stories and much more, including up-to-the-minute breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, be sure to download the NBC 6 News and Weather App. You can download it by clicking here.

Quick Links:

Local News | National News | First Alert Doppler 6000 | Traffic Maps