Publix Supermarkets is introducing a new product to the list of items that can be delivered right to your home: alcohol.

The Florida based chain, which had partnered with Instacart to allow customers to order food and other products online and have it delivered usually within the same day, will now be delivering items such as beer, wine, liquor and mixers as part of the service.

Customers can sign up for the service by clicking here – with the first order being free and future fees ranging from $5.99 per delivery or $14.99 per month , with some items being able to be delivered in two hours or less.

Anyone who places an order for alcohol must be at least 21 years old and provide ID upon delivery.