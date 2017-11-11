NBC 6 Reporter Erika Glover was there as pet owners were reunited with their pets after they arrived in Miami from Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.

The disaster left behind by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico forced thousands of families to leave the island and come to the U.S.

More than 140,000 Puerto Ricans have already left and some were forced to leave behind special members of their family: their pets.

On Saturday, some of those families were able to see their furry friends again.

Dog owners were overcome with emotion.

“This is like a roller coaster for me,” said Eddie Gonzalez.

Gonzalez relocated to South Florida from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. He made the tough decision to leave his pit bull Maya behind with his parents. Financial strains after the storm made it nearly impossible to get Maya back in his arms.

“We couldn’t find basically any option because of her pit bull breed, commercial airlines don’t do it. You have to go to a private company and they were charging about $1,000,” said Gonzalez.

But thanks to the American Humane Society, Wings of Rescue, and Humane Society of Broward County, reunions like this one are a reality.

“Look at all this happiness. I mean, those tears, that’s what it’s all about,” said Ric Browde of Wings of Rescue.

28 pets arrived on a Wings of Rescue plane at the Ft. Lauderdale Executive Airport Saturday afternoon from San Juan.

This was the organization’s first doggy delivery from the island since the category five hurricane, but it won’t be their last. Another plane will arrive on Monday.

Owners are thankful to have their four-legged friends back by their side, but Gonzalez says it’s not enough.

“You know what, I’m thinking about the other dogs, definitely.”

If your dog is participating in the Wings of Rescue program, and you have questions about the status of your pet, you can do so by clicking here.