Rain Expected in South Florida Over the Holiday Weekend

As the Thanksgiving holiday and the shopping marathon known as Black Friday approaches, be sure to keep those umbrellas handy, as we're expected to see some rain through the weekend.
Wednesday:
We are expecting warm and humid conditions today with highs in the mid-80s. Rain chances will be low, on the order of 10-20%. Feels like temperatures could hit 90 degrees plus today.
Thursday:
A new system pushes our way and rain chances go up. The best chance for rain will be during the afternoon with a few thunderstorms possible as well. Rain chances 50%. Highs will hit the low-mid-80s if we can squeak in a few sunny breaks.
Friday:
Showers and thunderstorms will continue with some of the action tapering off by late afternoon and evening. Rain chances 40%. If we see enough sunshine, highs will once again push into the low-mid-80s.
Saturday:
A cold front will swing through overnight Friday into early Saturday and you’ll feel the difference. Rain chances are at 10% with plenty of sunshine on tap. Humidity will be low. Highs will hit the low 80s after morning lows in the upper 60s.
Sunday:
After some crisp low 60s to start the day, plenty of sunshine will warm us back up to the upper 70s by the afternoon. Rain chances 0%. Just a beautiful way to round out the holiday weekend.