A recall has been issued for a specific protein bar sold at Aldi stores across the country.

The manufacturer of “Fit &Active Chocolatey Chip Protein Meal Bars” issued the recall after a piece of plastic was found in one product earlier this year. No one was injured and the recalled items have the UPC number 41498-18695 with a best by date of May 24, 2018.

Aldi, which sold the item in 20 states – including Florida – and Washington D.C., says all the items have been removed from their shelves.

Anyone with questions can call the Canadian based manufacturer, Leclerc Foods, at 800-463-6144 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.