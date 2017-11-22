Remains of Charles Manson Could Be Brought to Florida

Charles Manson, the cult leader who orchestrated a killing spree in Los Angeles in the summer of 1969, died Sunday after spending half a century behind bars. (Published Monday, Nov. 20, 2017)

The remains of killer cult leader Charles Manson could end up in Florida, if his grandson gets his way.

Jason Freeman, a personal trainer, boxer and martial arts fighter from Bradenton, says he would like to have his grandfather cremated in California then bring the ashes to the Sunshine State, according to SFGate.com.

"Until I can make a rational decision about what to do next, I’d just like to have my grandfather’s remains sitting there with me,” Freeman said. “I’ll be in California as soon as I can."

Manson, the hippie cult leader who became the hypnotic-eyed face of evil across America after orchestrating the gruesome murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others in Los Angeles during the summer of 1969, died Sunday of natural causes after nearly a half-century in prison. He was 83.

Freeman says he is working with an attorney on the procedures he must follow to claim Manson's remains and possessions, and said he plans to fly to California in the next week or so.

Freeman is the son of the late Charles Manson Jr., one of at least three people believed to be Manson's children.