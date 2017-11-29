NBC 6's Julia Bagg is in Little Havana, where residents have been waiting for hours to get one of the thousands of tickets for CAMACOL's annual giveaway ahead of the holidays. (Published 50 minutes ago)

In what has become a yearly tradition for some in South Florida, hundreds of people lined up before the sun came up Wednesday morning for a chance to get what some call the “golden ticket” this holiday season.

CAMACOL, the largest Hispanic business organization in Florida, will again be giving out tickets that can be redeemed for a holiday food basket to around 3,000 families who receive one of those tickets, which will be handed out starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday at their building located at 1401 West Flagler Street in Miami.

The baskets, which can feed a family of up to 10 people and are valued at around $150, have been a staple for those who wait hours for a ticket so they can return on December 13th and claim their prize.