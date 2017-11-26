Search for Driver in Deadly Florida Keys Hit and Run

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the hit-and-run driver who killed a Florida Keys woman.

Nehama Rena Mondzioch, 43, was riding her bicycle after leaving work on Ramrod Key late Saturday night when a vehicle struck her and fled the scene. FHP officials say she died at the scene.

Mondzioch was found by the side of the road by a passing Monroe County Sheriff’s Office sergeant Sunday at 12:30 a.m., police say.

Investigators believe the suspected vehicle is a dark gray GMC Sierra 2500 with extensive front end damage on the right hand side, including a possible broken headlight.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the Florida Highway Patrol. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Florida Keys at 1-800-346-TIPS. If a Crimestoppers tip leads to an arrest in the case, the caller would be eligible for a cash reward.