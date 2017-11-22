A body was found within a burning car in North Lauderdale and law enforcement are looking for answers. NBC 6's Dan Krauth reports.

Authorities have made another arrest in the killing of a man whose body was discovered in a burning car in a North Lauderdale park last week.

Johntavis McCoe, 26, was arrested in Miami Tuesday on a first-degree murder charge in the death of 27-year-old Darren Butler, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

The arrest comes a day after 18-year-old Rougiena Deriveire was also arrested in Butler's killing.

Butler's body was found last Tuesday after firefighters responded to a car on fire at Bicentennial Park in the 6100 block of Kimberly Boulevard. After the fire was put out, firefighters and deputies discovered Butler's body in the car.

One witness said she heard several gunshots and a car squeal away just before the car went up in flames.

Authorities haven't revealed how Butler was killed or what connected McCoe and Deriveire to the case. Both are being held without bond, jail records showed.