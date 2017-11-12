Several Shootings in Miami-Dade Send 3 Men to the Hospital

A violent night on the streets of South Florida sent three men to the hospital.

Two of the shootings took place in the City of Miami Sunday night, while the third took place in Miami Gardens.

City of Miami Police responded to a shooting near Northwest 25th Street and 10th Avenue just after 7 p.m. Officials said the male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

“I just don’t feel safe in this area, I guess. Because something happened,” said Elias Soto, an area resident.

Miami Fire Rescue transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

A few minutes earlier, shots also rang out in a different neighborhood in the city of Miami. Police confirmed to NBC 6 that a man was shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

In Miami Gardens, another man was shot earlier Sunday afternoon near Northwest 175th Street and 26th Avenue. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said he was taken to Aventura Hospital in critical condition.

Police haven’t released the identities of any of the victims, but several people stood outside Ryder Trauma Center overwhelmed with grief.

Residents are urged to call police if they have any information on any of these shootings.