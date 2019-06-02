81-Year-Old Man Shoots at Police, Leads Cops on Chase Following Parking Spot Dispute

An 81-year-old man has been arrested and is accused of shooting at police and several other people - following a dispute over a parking spot.

A man is in custody after shots were fired at two Pembroke Pines police officers, officials said.

According to police, the incident started in the parking lot of the Pembroke Lakes Mall outside the AMC movie theater over a parking spot. That's when the suspect fired shots at the victim's car, shattering the rear window.

The suspect was identified as 81-year-old Solomon Stinson.

Officials said Stinson took off in a car, and police saw him shooting at others on Flamingo Road and Johnson Street.

Subject Opens Fire on Two Officers

One person was arrested Sunday following a police-involved shooting in Pembroke Pines. NBC6's Nathalia Ortiz explains. (Published Sunday, June 2, 2019)

A chase ensued northbound to Sheridan Street and Flamingo Road. When they got to Sheridan and Flamingo, Stinson exchanged gunfire with police. None of the officers were struck.

Stinson then got back into his car and fled westbound on Sheridan. That's when he lost control of his car at 150th Avenue and Sheridan.

Stinson then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

A SWAT team caught up to him and saw him on the floor. They approached him and took him into custody.

Police say they are unsure how the incident started.

No one was injured.

Additionally, Pembroke Pines police say Stinson was involved in an aggravated assault in Miramar. In that incident, a woman approached his vehicle in a residential community. Stinson pointed his gun at the victim, as he drove through her neighborhood.

An investigation is now underway. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.