NBC 6 Reporter Erika Glover is in Coral Gables, where many local businesses are celebrating Small Business Saturday.

Although Black Friday is over, the long holiday shopping weekend continued with Small Business Saturday.

Jeffrey Wolfe is the owner of Wolfe’s Wine Shoppe, and he welcomes each customer with a glass of wine and a smile.

Wolfe’s Wine Shoppe is one of many local businesses on Miracle Mile emphasizing community.

“It’s knowing the people that you do business with and supporting their families,” said Wolfe.

Millions participate in this nation-wide effort that started in 2010 by American Express. It’s a chance for locals like Jenna to find their neighborhood favorites.

“It’s all about service and about teaching people and getting them to understand the small growers that we represent,” said Wolfe.

Right down the street is Kiki Boutique, featuring one-of-a-kind clothing and accessories, according to the owner. Kiki extended her half-off Black Friday deals through Small Business Saturday.

“They were up and ready to shop early in this morning,” said Kiki Garcia.

But it’s not just about her – she’s also showcasing local vendors throughout the shop.

“We’re coming together and just kind of doing something celebrating each other.”