Thanksgiving is almost here, and you know that means we're inundated with two things: pumpkin spice-flavored everything and, more importantly, the generous spirit of the holidays.

This time of year, many South Florida schools have food drives to help the needy. At Dr. Michael Krop Senior High in Northeast Miami-Dade, the students responded to the call in a big way.

They took a slightly different path, collecting laundry baskets and filled them with everything a family needs for a thanksgiving feast - including a $20 Publix gift cards to buy a turkey.

There is a personal touch to some of these as some of the baskets will go to people the kids see every day, but may not realize they're needy, including some cafeteria workers and custodians.

They have 50 complete baskets and the rest of the food will go to Feeding South Florida, a non-profit food bank.