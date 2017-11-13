For decades, she has been helping South Florida families that may be less fortunate have a traditional holiday season. Now, the woman affectionately called “Big Mama” is getting some help of her own after fire ravaged her facility.

Monday, Food For The Poor presented a check to Essie Reed at their headquarters in Coconut Creek. The check will help to provide nearly 400 turkeys for her annual Thanksgiving giveaway as well as help with the recovery efforts after a fire destroyed the kitchen at her Team of Life headquarters in Fort Lauderdale.

“Big Mama is a very special person with a huge heart. She’s going through a rough patch at the moment and we want to do our part and help her out,” said Robin Mahfood, President/CEO of Food For The Poor, which provides food to millions in both Caribbean and Central American countries.

No one was hurt in the October 3rd electrical fire at the building off NW 8th Street and 21st Avenue, which had been renovated in 2006 and included a youth center.