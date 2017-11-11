South Florida Observes Veteran's Day With Several Events

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson gathered for a peaceful prayer service in Miami on Saturday, but there were salutes to heroes all across South Florida in observance of Veteran’s Day.

From the National Anthem on Miami Beach, to a touching ceremony in Hialeah, veterans across South Florida were honored for their service.

A brass band paid tribute on the ground and in the sky.

“I feel happiness. I feel a lot of sadness for my fellow soldiers who didn’t come back from the Vietnam War and I just feel that it’s nice to see everybody honoring the veterans,” said Rusty Shattuck, a Vietnam veteran.

Veterans from the Army, Marines and more parachuted down into Lummus Park to share their memories from when they defended our nation.

“As veterans, we take our pride in our nation very seriously and with honor and distinction,” said John Perusek, a veteran of the U.S. Army Special Forces.

“Anything that we can do to unite the country, to bring them together, to have them think about where we came from and those people that sacrificed to help us get to where we are today is important,” said Shattuck.

Beyond South Florida, a wreath laid at the tomb of the fallen solder in Arlington National Cemetery.

Saturday was all about remembering those who fought for our freedom. A peace and prayer service was also held for local soldier Sergeant La David Johnson, who was killed in the line of duty.

“I want to thank everybody for their service. They work so hard and if we didn’t have them, we would be in serious danger,” said Devin Shattuck, whose grandfather is a veteran.