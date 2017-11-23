The suspect accused of killing Oillie the pit bull appeared in bond court Thursday.

A judge set Brendan Evans’ bond at $100,000 and if he’s released, he will be on house arrest.

Ollie’s death drew national attention after he was found by a couple in the early morning hours of October 10th, stabbed, beaten and stuffed in a suitcase.

He was rushed to a veterinarian but died a few days later.

Police arrested Evans on Wednesday as the suspect in this case.

In a disturbing police report released by the Hollywood Police Department, it revealed that Evans has a history of targeting animals. His apartment had gruesome evidence of animal cruelty, as well.