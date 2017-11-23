Suspect Accused of Killing Ollie the Pit Bull Appears in Bond Court - NBC 6 South Florida
Suspect Accused of Killing Ollie the Pit Bull Appears in Bond Court

By Brandon Lopez

    The suspect accused of killing Oillie the pit bull appeared in bond court Thursday.

    A judge set Brendan Evans’ bond at $100,000 and if he’s released, he will be on house arrest.

    Ollie’s death drew national attention after he was found by a couple in the early morning hours of October 10th, stabbed, beaten and stuffed in a suitcase.

    He was rushed to a veterinarian but died a few days later.

    Police arrested Evans on Wednesday as the suspect in this case.

    In a disturbing police report released by the Hollywood Police Department, it revealed that Evans has a history of targeting animals. His apartment had gruesome evidence of animal cruelty, as well. 

