Person being questioned, gun recovered at McDonald's in Ybor City

    Tampa's police chief says he's "optimistic" that a gun recovered at a restaurant and a person being interviewed Tuesday are connected to a possible serial killer.

    Detectives responded to a McDonald's restaurant in Ybor City after receiving a tip Tuesday afternoon, WFLA reported. The gun was recovered at the restaurant and a person was being questioned.

    Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said in a news conference that he is “optimistic” the incident is connected to the recent murders in the Seminole Heights neighborhood.

    "We have recovered other firearms before, so we will see,” Dugan said. “We’re going to go through this. We’re in it for the long haul. Let’s see where this leads.”

    Four people have been found shot to death in recent weeks in the same half-mile area north of downtown.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 51 minutes ago

